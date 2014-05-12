Platts to add US Atlantic Coast distillates assessments coverage

S&P Global Offerings
12 May 2014 | 08:14 UTC — New York
The pipeline assessments will appear on PGA pages as follows: Jet 54 - 480,410 ULSD - 481,410 ULS Heating oil - 482, 410 The new ULS heating oil barge FOB NYH assessment will appear on the following: PGA 482-410
The daily assessments will be published in Platts Oilgram Price report and Platts US Marketscan.
Monthly averages will run July 1 for June averages and will appear in Platts Price Average Supplement.
Launch date is scheduled for June 2, 2014.