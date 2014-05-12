12 May 2014 | 08:14 UTC — New York

Platts to add US Atlantic Coast distillates assessments coverage

The pipeline assessments will appear on PGA pages as follows: Jet 54 - 480,410 ULSD - 481,410 ULS Heating oil - 482, 410 The new ULS heating oil barge FOB NYH assessment will appear on the following: PGA 482-410

The daily assessments will be published in Platts Oilgram Price report and Platts US Marketscan.

Monthly averages will run July 1 for June averages and will appear in Platts Price Average Supplement.

Launch date is scheduled for June 2, 2014.

MDC
Symbol
Bates
Dec
Freq
Curr
UOM
Description
PN
AAXPVCY
u
0
DW
N/A
N/A Jet kero 54 USAC Linden Pipeline Prompt Cycle
PN
AAXPV00
c
3
DW
USC
GAL Jet Kero 54 USAC Linden Pipeline prompt cycle assessment
PN
AAXPV03
c
3
MA
USC
GAL Jet Kero 54 USAC Linden Pipeline prompt cycle assessment MAvg
PN
AAXPUCY
u
0
DW
N/A
N/A ULS Heating Oil USAC Linden Pipeline prompt cycle
PN
AAXPU00
c
3
DW
USC
GAL ULS Heating Oil USAC Linden Pipeline prompt cycle assessment
PN
AAXPU03
c
3
MA
USC
GAL ULS Heating Oil USAC Linden Pipeline prompt cycle assessment MAvg
PN
AAXPWCY
u
0
DW
N/A
N/A ULSD USAC Linden Pipeline prompt cycle
PN
AAXPW00
c
3
DW
USC
GAL ULSD USAC Linden Pipeline prompt cycle assessment
PN
AAXPW03
c
3
MA
USC
GAL ULSD USAC Linden Pipeline prompt cycle assessment MAvg
PN
AAXPX00
c
3
DW
USC
GAL ULS Heating Oil barge FOB NYH
PN
AAXPX03
c
3
MA
USC
GAL ULS Heating Oil barge FOB NYH MAvg