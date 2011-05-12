12 May 2011 | 03:25 UTC — New York

New IE Singapore symbols

The following symbols have been created for IE Singapore weekly import, export, domestic export and re-export values (in whole Singapore dollars) and volumes (in metric tons to 4 decimal places) in Market Data category IO (petroleum). They reflect new trade activities within the past week. The values for these new symbols will be backfilled next week. Key oil trade statistics appear on PGA pages 1300-1338.

IO
SARE051
u
IES
Butane
Singapore
UAE
Imp Vol Tot
IO
SARE052
u
IES
Butane
Singapore
UAE
Imp Val Tot
IO
SARE053
u
IES
Butane
Singapore
UAE
Exp Vol Tot
IO
SARE054
u
IES
Butane
Singapore
UAE
Exp Val Tot
IO
SARE055
u
IES
Butane
Singapore
UAE
Exp Vol Dom
IO
SARE056
u
IES
Butane
Singapore
UAE
Exp Val Dom
IO
SARE057
u
IES
Butane
Singapore
UAE
ReExp Vol
IO
SARE058
u
IES
Butane
Singapore
UAE
ReExp Val
IO
SBHR321
u
IES
Kerosene
Singapore
Bahrain
Imp Vol Tot
IO
SBHR322
u
IES
Kerosene
Singapore
Bahrain
Imp Val Tot
IO
SBHR323
u
IES
Kerosene
Singapore
Bahrain
Exp Vol Tot
IO
SBHR324
u
IES
Kerosene
Singapore
Bahrain
Exp Val Tot
IO
SBHR325
u
IES
Kerosene
Singapore
Bahrain
Exp Vol Dom
IO
SBHR326
u
IES
Kerosene
Singapore
Bahrain
Exp Val Dom
IO
SBHR327
u
IES
Kerosene
Singapore
Bahrain
ReExp Vol
IO
SBHR328
u
IES
Kerosene
Singapore
Bahrain
ReExp Val
IO
SCAN521
u
IES
Petroleum
Bitumen
Singapore
Canada Imp Vol Tot
IO
SCAN522
u
IES
Petroleum
Bitumen
Singapore
Canada Imp Val Tot
IO
SCAN523
u
IES
Petroleum
Bitumen
Singapore
Canada Exp Vol Tot
IO
SCAN524
u
IES
Petroleum
Bitumen
Singapore
Canada Exp Val Tot
IO
SCAN525
u
IES
Petroleum
Bitumen
Singapore
Canada Exp Vol Dom
IO
SCAN526
u
IES
Petroleum
Bitumen
Singapore
Canada Exp Val Dom
IO
SCAN527
u
IES
Petroleum
Bitumen
Singapore
Canada ReExp Vol
IO
SCAN528
u
IES
Petroleum
Bitumen
Singapore
Canada ReExp Val
IO
SDNK301
u
IES
Oth
Diesel
Fuel
Singapore Denmark Imp Vol Tot
IO
SDNK302
u
IES
Oth
Diesel
Fuel
Singapore Denmark Imp Val Tot
IO
SDNK303
u
IES
Oth
Diesel
Fuel
Singapore Denmark Exp Vol Tot
IO
SDNK304
u
IES
Oth
Diesel
Fuel
Singapore Denmark Exp Val Tot
IO
SDNK305
u
IES
Oth
Diesel
Fuel
Singapore Denmark Exp Vol Dom
IO
SDNK306
u
IES
Oth
Diesel
Fuel
Singapore Denmark Exp Val Dom
IO
SDNK307
u
IES
Oth
Diesel
Fuel
Singapore Denmark ReExp Vol
IO
SDNK308
u
IES
Oth
Diesel
Fuel
Singapore Denmark ReExp Val
IO
SPER301
u
IES
Oth
Diesel
Fuel
Singapore Peru Imp Vol Tot
IO
SPER302
u
IES
Oth
Diesel
Fuel
Singapore Peru Imp Val Tot
IO
SPER303
u
IES
Oth
Diesel
Fuel
Singapore Peru Exp Vol Tot
IO
SPER304
u
IES
Oth
Diesel
Fuel
Singapore P