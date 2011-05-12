New IE Singapore symbols

S&P Global Offerings
12 May 2011 | 03:25 UTC — New York
The following symbols have been created for IE Singapore weekly import, export, domestic export and re-export values (in whole Singapore dollars) and volumes (in metric tons to 4 decimal places) in Market Data category IO (petroleum). They reflect new trade activities within the past week. The values for these new symbols will be backfilled next week. Key oil trade statistics appear on PGA pages 1300-1338.