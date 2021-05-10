New LNG JKM M2M extension symbols

S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Solutions
Capabilities
Our Methodology
Methodology & Participation
Featured Events
S&P Global
S&P Global Offerings
Research & Insights
Solutions
Capabilities
Our Methodology
Methodology & Participation
Featured Events
S&P Global
S&P Global Offerings
Research & Insights
10 May 2021 | 20:34 UTC
The following LNG JKM M2M extension symbols have been created in Market Data category DLF (LNG: Forward Curves) and are scheduled to begin updating shortly.
Please copy and paste the entire link below to your browser to see the
complete list of all symbols.
https://www.spglobal.com/platts/plattscontent/_assets/_files/downloads/symbols/LNG-JKM-M2M-symbols-May2021.xlsx
Short URL:
http://plts.co/zAkE30rHine
If you have any comments or questions about this announcement, please contact
S&P Global Platts Client Services or email support@platts.com