New IE Singapore symbols

10 May 2018 | 11:19 UTC — London
The following symbols have been created for IE Singapore weekly import, export, domestic export and re-export values (in Singapore dollars) carrying 0 decimal place and volumes (in metric tons) carrying 4 decimal places in Market Data categories IO (petroleum). They reflect new trade activities within the past week. The values for these new symbols will be backfilled next week. The key trade statistics for oil appear on PGA pages 2100-2138.
