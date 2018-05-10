10 May 2018 | 11:19 UTC — London

New IE Singapore symbols

The following symbols have been created for IE Singapore weekly import, export, domestic export and re-export values (in Singapore dollars) carrying 0 decimal place and volumes (in metric tons) carrying 4 decimal places in Market Data categories IO (petroleum). They reflect new trade activities within the past week. The values for these new symbols will be backfilled next week. The key trade statistics for oil appear on PGA pages 2100-2138.

IO
SPRT471
u
IES
Oth
Waste
Oils
Singapore Portugal Imp Vol Tot
IO
SPRT472
u
IES
Oth
Waste
Oils
Singapore Portugal Imp Val Tot
IO
SPRT473
u
IES
Oth
Waste
Oils
Singapore Portugal Exp Vol Tot
IO
SPRT474
u
IES
Oth
Waste
Oils
Singapore Portugal Exp Val Tot
IO
SPRT475
u
IES
Oth
Waste
Oils
Singapore Portugal Exp Vol Dom
IO
SPRT476
u
IES
Oth
Waste
Oils
Singapore Portugal Exp Val Dom
IO
SPRT477
u
IES
Oth
Waste
Oils
Singapore Portugal ReExp Vol
IO
SPRT478
u
IES
Oth
Waste
Oils
Singapore Portugal ReExp Val



