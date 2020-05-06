06 May 2020 | 20:27 UTC — New York

New LNG Panama Canal water charge symbols

The following LNG Panama Canal water charge symbols have been created in Market Data category LSP (LNG: Shipping). They will appear in Platts LNG Daily, Shipping Alert page SHP 0204 and Liquified Natural Gas Alert page LNG 2605. They are scheduled to begin updating May 18, 2020.

MDC Symbol Bates Dec Freq Curr UOM Description

LSP APCFC00 c 3 DW USD MMB LNG Panama Canal Fee Surcharge Sabine Pass-China/Taiwan $/MMBtu

LSP APCFC03 c 3 MA USD MMB LNG Panama Canal Fee Surcharge Sabine Pass-China/Taiwan $/MMBtu MAvg

LSP APCFA00 c 3 DW USD MMB LNG Panama Canal Fee Surcharge Sabine Pass-Japan/Korea $/MMBtu

LSP APCFA03 c 3 MA USD MMB LNG Panama Canal Fee Surcharge Sabine Pass-Japan/Korea $/MMBtu MAvg

LSP APCFD00 c 3 DW USD MMB LNG Panama Canal Fee Surcharge Trinidad-China/Taiwan $/MMBtu

LSP APCFD03 c 3 MA USD MMB LNG Panama Canal Fee Surcharge Trinidad-China/Taiwan $/MMBtu MAvg

LSP APCFB00 c 3 DW USD MMB LNG Panama Canal Fee Surcharge Trinidad-Japan/Korea $/MMBtu

LSP APCF