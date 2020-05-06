S&P Global Offerings
06 May 2020 | 20:27 UTC — New York
New LNG Panama Canal water charge symbols
The following LNG Panama Canal water charge symbols have been created in Market Data category LSP (LNG: Shipping). They will appear in Platts LNG Daily, Shipping Alert page SHP 0204 and Liquified Natural Gas Alert page LNG 2605. They are scheduled to begin updating May 18, 2020.
MDC Symbol Bates Dec Freq Curr UOM Description
LSP APCFC00 c 3 DW USD MMB LNG Panama Canal Fee Surcharge Sabine Pass-China/Taiwan $/MMBtu
LSP APCFC03 c 3 MA USD MMB LNG Panama Canal Fee Surcharge Sabine Pass-China/Taiwan $/MMBtu MAvg
LSP APCFA00 c 3 DW USD MMB LNG Panama Canal Fee Surcharge Sabine Pass-Japan/Korea $/MMBtu
LSP APCFA03 c 3 MA USD MMB LNG Panama Canal Fee Surcharge Sabine Pass-Japan/Korea $/MMBtu MAvg
LSP APCFD00 c 3 DW USD MMB LNG Panama Canal Fee Surcharge Trinidad-China/Taiwan $/MMBtu
LSP APCFD03 c 3 MA USD MMB LNG Panama Canal Fee Surcharge Trinidad-China/Taiwan $/MMBtu MAvg
LSP APCFB00 c 3 DW USD MMB LNG Panama Canal Fee Surcharge Trinidad-Japan/Korea $/MMBtu
LSP APCF