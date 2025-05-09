Refined Products, Maritime & Shipping, Diesel-Gasoil, Containers

May 09, 2025

US diesel futures fall to pandemic lows as Trump tariffs curb imports

author's image

Featuring Aaron Tucker

US tariffs have sent diesel prices to a key level not seen since the coronavirus pandemic. What is significant about this price level, and what does it mean for the near-term future of the diesel market?

                                                                                                               

Recommended