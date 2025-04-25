Legal fight begins over fate of US carbon trading programs

S&P Global Offerings
Energy Transition, Emissions, Carbon
April 25, 2025
US President Donald Trump is now taking aim at state climate laws, including compliance carbon cap-and-trade programs. A recent executive order calls for states to stop enforcing various climate laws, which lead to a big sell off in the biggest US carbon markets.