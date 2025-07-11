Crude Oil, Maritime & Shipping

July 11, 2025

Iran-Israel conflict may mark shift in geopolitical risk for energy markets

Featuring Jasmin Melvin

Despite the long-feared consequences of a clash between Iran and Israel, both sides avoided targeting oil infrastructure, hinting at a new unspoken rule against weaponizing energy. As fears of a supply shock faded, markets refocused on fundamentals, suggesting a shift toward lower energy risk premiums unless major disruptions occur.