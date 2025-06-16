Oil markets alert to trade flow, infrastructure risks as Israel-Iran conflict escalates

S&P Global Offerings
Refined Products, Maritime & Shipping, Crude Oil, Natural Gas, Chemicals, Fuel Oil
June 16, 2025
Continued escalation in the Israel-Iran conflict has triggered the first attacks on oil infrastructure, including the Haifa refinery in Israel and a fuel depot in Iran. Major export facilities have so far avoided damage, but markets remain on edge for further destruction that could trigger significant supply shocks.
Related content:
Oil markets brace for sharply higher freight, insurance costs on Israel-Iran conflict
FACTBOX: Iran-Israel conflict escalation hits oil and gas infrastructure, threatens oil routes