Oil markets alert to trade flow, infrastructure risks as Israel-Iran conflict escalates

Continued escalation in the Israel-Iran conflict has triggered the first attacks on oil infrastructure, including the Haifa refinery in Israel and a fuel depot in Iran. Major export facilities have so far avoided damage, but markets remain on edge for further destruction that could trigger significant supply shocks.

Related content:

Oil markets brace for sharply higher freight, insurance costs on Israel-Iran conflict

FACTBOX: Iran-Israel conflict escalation hits oil and gas infrastructure, threatens oil routes

Israel's Haifa refinery damaged after Iranian air strikes