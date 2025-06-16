Brazilian beef market eyes supply shifts as production boom nears end

S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Solutions
Capabilities
Our Methodology
Methodology & Participation
Featured Events
S&P Global
S&P Global Offerings
Research & Insights
Solutions
Capabilities
Our Methodology
Methodology & Participation
Featured Events
S&P Global
S&P Global Offerings
Research & Insights
Agriculture, Livestock, Meat, Food
June 16, 2025
While Brazil's beef production hit a record in 2024 and continued to grow in Q1 2025, demand in the export market also rose, driving domestic prices up. However, this trend may be about to change, as Brazil's beef production is projected to decline.