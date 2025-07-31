Crude Oil

July 31, 2025

Tightness in USGC heavy crude puts spotlight on Canadian access

Heavy crude supplies to the US Gulf Coast have tightened. Waterborne imports have dropped sharply, driven largely by declines from Mexico and Venezuela. Canadian wildfires have further limited access to heavy barrels, and refiners like Valero are starting to feel the squeeze. Why are Mexican and Venezuelan crude imports collapsing, and can they recover? Why aren't USGC refiners just turning to Canada via pipeline to replace lost barrels? What Canadian pipeline expansion plans are in the works to bring more crude to the USGC or overseas markets?

Jeff Mower, director of Americas oil news, speaks with senior oil news editor Ashok Dutta and Canadian oil market reporter Alex Saucer to break down what's driving the tightness and where new supply might come from.

Links:

Pacific Cold Lake vs ICE Brent ATMXC00

Pacific Dilbit vs ICE Brent ATMXG00

Western Canadian Select at Hardisty vs WTI CMA AAPPP00

Western Canadian Select at Cushing vs WTI CMA AAWTZ00

Also on: Spotify | Apple Podcasts