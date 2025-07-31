Tightness in USGC heavy crude puts spotlight on Canadian access

S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Solutions
Capabilities
Our Methodology
Methodology & Participation
Featured Events
S&P Global
S&P Global Offerings
Research & Insights
Solutions
Capabilities
Our Methodology
Methodology & Participation
Featured Events
S&P Global
S&P Global Offerings
Research & Insights
Crude Oil
July 31, 2025
Heavy crude supplies to the US Gulf Coast have tightened. Waterborne imports have dropped sharply, driven largely by declines from Mexico and Venezuela. Canadian wildfires have further limited access to heavy barrels, and refiners like Valero are starting to feel the squeeze. Why are Mexican and Venezuelan crude imports collapsing, and can they recover? Why aren't USGC refiners just turning to Canada via pipeline to replace lost barrels? What Canadian pipeline expansion plans are in the works to bring more crude to the USGC or overseas markets?
Jeff Mower, director of Americas oil news, speaks with senior oil news editor Ashok Dutta and Canadian oil market reporter Alex Saucer to break down what's driving the tightness and where new supply might come from.
Links:
Pacific Cold Lake vs ICE Brent ATMXC00
Pacific Dilbit vs ICE Brent ATMXG00
Western Canadian Select at Hardisty vs WTI CMA AAPPP00
Western Canadian Select at Cushing vs WTI CMA AAWTZ00
Also on: Spotify | Apple Podcasts