Atlantic gasoline heats up amid refinery shifts and US demand

Refined Products, Gasoline
June 05, 2025
The Memorial Day weekend in the US is often considered the kickoff to the summer driving season, a period of heightened gasoline demand where families take vacations and refiners profit on healthier margins. But how is the European supply and demand balance coping with changes in the global refining picture, as some European refineries shut down while production ramps up in Africa and further afield?
Senior crude specialist Joey Daly speaks with European gasoline and WAF products specialist Matthew Tracey-Cook to discuss the current market dynamics in the Atlantic Basin and how they are affecting the European gasoline market.
The Refining Scenario Manager (RSM) allows for scenario modeling of any refinery globally, to optimize trading and operational decision-making.
Links:
Platts Premium 10ppm FOB Rotterdam barges PGABM00
Platts Premium 10ppm FOB Mediterranean cargoes AAWZA00
Platts Gasoline STS Lome ABNWG00
Gasoline exports to West Africa fall to 2-month low amid well supplied market (subscriber content)
Also on: Spotify | Apple Podcasts