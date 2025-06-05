Atlantic gasoline heats up amid refinery shifts and US demand

Joe Daly:



Hello, and welcome to the Platts Oil Markets podcast. I'm Joey Daly from the London crude desk, and in this episode we'll be diving into the evolving dynamics of the Atlantic Basin gasoline market.

The Memorial Day weekend in the US is often considered the kickoff to the summer driving season, a period of heightened gasoline demand where families take vacations and refiners profit on healthier margins. But how is the European gasoline market coping this summer with changes in the global refining picture, as some European refinery shut down whilst production ramps up further afield?

I'm joined today by Matthew Tracey-Cook, our European Gasoline and West African Product Specialist at Platts, to discuss the current state of the gasoline market in the Atlantic Basin as the driving season kicks off. So Matthew, of course in the summer we see stronger demand for gasoline. It's a seasonal product. Margins rise as people travel more, and refiners often ramp up gasoline yield and blending activity increases. What are the main indicators this year, and how are traders expecting the driving season to unfold in Europe?

Matthew Tracey-Cook:



Thanks, Joey. I think that breaking it down from the demand and the supply side, in Europe right now, the demand side is looking pretty robust. So looking at the most recent JODI data from March, Italian demand in particular is up pretty massively on the year. We're seeing pretty significant demand from Egypt as well. They're currently tendering for a pretty significant amount of non-oxy gasoline from May until July. And then, we're also seeing a lot of continuing from Spain. So there were these power cuts in April, and analysts are saying that still something to the tune of 300 to 400,000 barrels a day of products are still offline as the refineries continue to ramp up. So the MED picture is looking quite healthy, and this is resulting in some pretty inflated MED North differentials and just overall pretty strong European gasoline picture at the moment.

And then, on the supply side, we're seeing some kind of cutbacks in refined product production across Europe. So this is kind of connected to this picture of refinery rationalizations in Europe. So Petroineos' Grangemouth has shut down, Shell's Rheinland, they're converting, they're shutting down. BP has had some partial closures in their Northwest European refineries. And then, in the MED there's been some further maintenance as well. So Izmit in Turkey has been undergoing some maintenance.

So we've been seeing a slightly increased level of maintenance at the moment. And so, these two factors are really resulting in a tighter gasoline balance in Europe as we go into the summer driving season. And on the kind of bearish side of the picture with the likes of Dangote in West Africa and Olmeca in Mexico, these have contributed additional barrels to the Atlantic Basin. But just looking at Europe in particular, they haven't been enough to pressure margins more than they were last year. In fact, European gasoline margins are looking quite healthy and they're actually looking healthier than they were this time last year.

Joe Daly:



I see, I see. So I suppose with this, what sounds like a tighter picture in Europe on maybe a more long-term horizon, how does this impact the transatlantic arbitrage for gasoline? So for European refiners exporting to the Atlantic Coast, obviously things might be a little trickier with changing policies of late.

Matthew Tracey-Cook:



Yeah, exactly. Despite the fact that European gasoline balances are relatively tight, we're seeing things even stronger in the US, which is resulting in this relatively stronger gasoline flat price in the US, especially in the Atlantic Coast, and is seeing the transatlantic arbitrage widen to pretty healthy levels. On May 20th, we saw the physical arbitrage, the spread between RBOB physical cargoes, which are delivered into New York Harbor and E-bob barges in ARA. We saw that hit about $90, which is a pretty healthy spread, and we hadn't seen that level since June, 2023. So we're close to around two-year highs, and traders have been saying that they're expecting some pretty strong margins throughout the summer driving season. We're seeing double-digit backwardation on the July-August E-bob spread, which typically reflects some pretty healthy demand for the arbitrage. And that spread on the same date last year was only at around $5. So the arbitrage is looking quite healthy, but there's obviously some wrenches thrown into the whole arbitrage, given the policies that Donald Trump has been rolling out.

So one of those policies, which got a huge amount of pushback from the trading community, from the shipping community, was this policy announced by the US Trade Representative to enact port fees on Chinese-linked vessels. That's been since rolled back pretty significantly, and there's still a bit of confusion. The consensus has been that MR-sized vessels are pretty much exempt from these fees. And most of the gasoline, almost all of the gasoline that goes from Europe to the US is on MR-sized vessels. So while there were some concerns in April, those concerns have pretty much been addressed.

And we're actually seeing pretty healthy MR rates to the US, which is reflecting a decent arbitrage demand. So actually, in the week on May 12th and then the week of May 20th, we saw some really significant volumes approaching around 700, 750,000 metric tons fixed to the US over those two weeks, which is also around a two-year high. So there's a lot of gasoline arriving in the US Atlantic Coast right now. And this is all just driven by the fact that US demand is quite robust and it's elevating flat prices more than in the US.

We're seeing US production from the Gulf Coast, which is often considered a proxy for implied demand. We're seeing production well above the five-year average, and we're seeing production levels about three or four percentage points above this time last year. So this is kind of pointing to strong demand in the US. And then, at the same time, stocks are relatively high in Europe, so this continues to kind of pressure flat prices somewhat in Europe and elevate flat prices in the US.

Joe Daly:



So it's obviously kind of impossible to talk about really at the moment across all products, it's impossible to talk about the Atlantic Basin without obviously talking about West Africa and specifically Dangote. So how is kind of Dangote's position in the market starting to impact these flows? Yeah, if you could give us an update on that, that'd be great.

Matthew Tracey-Cook:



Yeah, you're absolutely right. Dangote is really shuffling flows in the Atlantic Basin very significantly. It's obviously the 617,000 barrel-a-day CDU, one of the biggest refineries in the world, the biggest single-train refinery in the world. So it has the capacity to totally reshuffle Atlantic Basin flows.

We understand that it's pretty common for refineries in the early stages, it's actually quite common for them to focus on Jet in the early stages, and that's exactly what Dangote is doing. So it's almost something around 90% of the cargoes that it's loaded onto vessels over May were for jet fuel. The gasoline they've been having some difficulties with. They've been keeping it most of it domestic. So they load the gasoline onto trucks and deliver it to their regional retail outlets, and they post their kind of flat prices for those truck volumes.

But in terms of coastal loadings on an FOB basis, there's been less of that. And especially over April when they had some glitches with their residual fluid catalytic cracker unit, they really cut production down. And we saw a lot more product coming from Europe directed at West Africa. But that flow from Europe to West Africa is now pretty much completely filled and Dangote has addressed their issues with the RFCC. So they're starting to load some limited coastal gasoline volumes again, and they're ramping up their production. So our analytics are forecasting that by 2026, they'll achieve something close to 300,000 barrels a day of gasoline. At the moment, it's a bit unclear, but they're most likely still under 200,000 barrels a day of gasoline. But our expectations here at S&P are we're still expecting that by 2026 they'll be ramping up to this full capacity, close to 300,000 barrels a day.

And then, also other street-run products such as gas, oil, naphtha, fuel oil, they do export those in pretty significant quantities. Most of that ends up in the offshore Lomé market, but a lot of it go further afield to international markets. So as the refinery continues to ramp up and iron out certain kinks, we'll certainly see more of these complex finished products exported further afield that could wind up in Europe or the US.

But yeah, it's certainly shifted things in the Atlantic Basin, but traders have said that because it has more of an impact on Europe than on the US in terms of flat prices, this keeps the arbitrage to the US somewhat elevated. Because if it's a bit bearish, a bit more bearish on the European price than the US price, that would widen the arbitrage a little bit. And we have indeed seen that. So on paper, the arbitrage to the US is, as I've mentioned before, somewhat elevated. And this is helping traders profitably send product to the US.

Joe Daly:



I see. Okay. So then, in the longer term, what sort of implications does Dangote's ramp up have for the European refining sector and for the refining sector in the Atlantic Basin? You mentioned that there's a changing picture in the European refining sector. How will Dangote's ramp up impact this?

Matthew Tracey-Cook:



Yeah. So as I mentioned, there have been some shutdowns and some shifts to producing more biofuels and just some general shutdowns in Europe and some in the US as well. And then, at the same time, the center of gravity of global refining is shifting. So we're seeing a lot more refinery projects announced in West Africa in the wake of Dangote ramping up. We're also seeing some massive refineries in the Middle East, the Al-Zour and Jizan refineries, and then some new projects in China as well. So I think the global kind of refining picture is shifting.

And at Platts, what we try to do is we try to capture the pricing of all of these flows. So recently we've launched a whole suite of West African refined products prices. We have several gasoline prices, gasoline loading in Europe of a West African spec, and then we also have a net forward of that delivered to West Africa. And then, on top of that we have STS Lomé prices, which are reflecting material loading on smaller clips in the offshore Lomé market; which is this really robust blending and kind of STS hub in the offshore Lomé in the Gulf of Guinea, which fulfills a lot of the kind of regional demand in West Africa, not just Nigeria, but Ghana, Sierra Leone. And then, we also have FOB prices in West Africa. So this is an emerging market for us. Obviously, with Dangote loading coastal volumes, this is something that's going to become a really robust flow in the coming months and years. And so, we were really keen to price that and pick up those flows. And we also price gas oil and jet fuel in this region as well.

So this is something where we're keeping a really close eye on. And yeah, as you mentioned, as the kind of global refining picture shifts, at Platts we're always really trying to capture these flows and provide the best prices for the market,

Joe Daly:



Certainly. And I imagine it's going to be an exciting few years to cover this market in the Gulf of Guinea, a market that's not only important, but becoming increasingly more and more important to the Atlantic products market. So I think that just about brings us to time. Thank you, Matthew, for providing that detailed picture on this exciting market. And thanks as always for listening.