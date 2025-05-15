Two Years of WTI Midland in Dated Brent

In this episode of the Oil Markets podcast, host Joel Hanley is joined by front-line North Sea reporters Natasha Tan and Joey Daly to mark the second anniversary of US crude WTI Midland's inclusion in the Dated Brent benchmark and the current dynamics underpinning the North Sea markets.

How has the addition of WTI Midland improved the robustness of the benchmark amid shifting dynamics in the Atlantic basin, and what are the latest developments between the regional North Sea grades and their American counterpart?

