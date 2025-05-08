Guyana shakes up oil markets as Yellowtail emerges

Guyana's latest crude stream is due to reach the market in the third quarter, adding 250,000 b/d to the South American country's production capacity. Output has climbed rapidly since Guyana's Liza grade made its debut in late 2019. This time, however, the new Yellowtail development will be bringing more light sweet crude to the market, which will compete with exports from Argentina and the US. How can Guyana compete at current oil prices, with WTI currently trading below $60/b? What does Yellowtail mean for the US production outlook? Who are the likely buyers for this Guyanese crude?

Join Jeff Mower, director of Americas Oil News, as he discusses these issues and more with Platts crude price editor Jada Johnson and Felipe Perez, S&P Global Commodity Insights head of Latin America Fuels & Refining Research and Strategy.

