Change Makers: Rodney Clemente, Energy Recovery

Electric Power, Energy Transition, Renewables
July 10, 2025
Energy Recovery, with roots in the desalination industry, designs and manufactures energy-efficiency technology solutions to generate cost savings and support environmental sustainability for its global set of customers.
Rodney Clemente, Energy Recovery Senior Vice President of Water, joins Hill Vaden and Sam Humphreys to discuss how the company is using its membrane-separation technologies to improve the energy intensity and economics of water desalination.