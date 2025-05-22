Gasoline Dreams: Peak demand encroaches on oil markets

Global crude demand begins to peak in 2027 despite longer-term growth trajectories for both jet fuel and naphtha, according to the most recent update of S&P Global Commodity Insights' Annual Strategic Workbook covering oil markets.

Oil and refined products experts Matt Andre and Shiva Gupta join EnergyCents hosts Hill Vaden and Sam Humphreys to discuss the key messages from their updated long-term global crude oil forecasts and how oil and refined products remain a meaningful part of global energy supply even after demand peaks.

