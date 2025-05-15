Crude Oil, Natural Gas, Coal, Electric Power, Energy Transition, Renewables

May 15, 2025

Change Makers: Spiro Youakim, Lazard Managing Director

Lazard Inc. is one of the world's leading financial advisory and asset management firms. The company's Financial Advisory practice supports its clients on mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, debt and capital structure and capital raising. Its Asset Management segment provides a range investment solutions to institutions, corporations, governments, partnerships, family offices, and high net worth individuals.

Spiro Youakim, Lazard's Global Head of Natural Resources and co-head of European Energy and Renewables, joins EnergyCents hosts Hill Vaden and Sam Humphreys to discuss his role as an advisor at Lazard and share his growing optimism for the prospects of European energy companies after many years of underappreciation by the global investment community.

