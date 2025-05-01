Electric Power, LNG, Natural Gas

May 01, 2025

High expectations: North America gas prepares for calls to grow

The role of North American gas is set to expand as LNG exports and domestic power demands increase the call on the domestic supply. However, there remains uncertainty in both the timing and levels of expected demand growth.

North America gas expert Sara Hakim joins EnergyCents with hosts Hill Vaden and Sam Humphreys to discuss the current state of North America gas and how the sector will respond to calls for growth.

Learn more about S&P Global Commodity Insights energy coverage at: https://www.spglobal.com/commodityinsights/en

                                                                                                               