High expectations: North America gas prepares for calls to grow

Electric Power, LNG, Natural Gas
May 01, 2025
The role of North American gas is set to expand as LNG exports and domestic power demands increase the call on the domestic supply. However, there remains uncertainty in both the timing and levels of expected demand growth.
North America gas expert Sara Hakim joins EnergyCents with hosts Hill Vaden and Sam Humphreys to discuss the current state of North America gas and how the sector will respond to calls for growth.
