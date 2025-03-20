LNG, Crude Oil, Natural Gas

March 20, 2025

CERAWeek 2025: In the rooms where it happened (Ep 186)

About 10,000 people attended S&P Global's annual CERAWeek conference in Houston last week, engaging in dialogue centered around the event's theme, "Moving Ahead: Energy Strategies for a Complex World."

Sam Humphreys hosts this week's episode alone as Hill Vaden joins Naki Mendoza, CERAWeek Programs Director, to discuss their experiences and observations while attending the week-long "Super Bowl of Energy."