LNG, Crude Oil, Natural Gas
March 20, 2025
About 10,000 people attended S&P Global's annual CERAWeek conference in Houston last week, engaging in dialogue centered around the event's theme, "Moving Ahead: Energy Strategies for a Complex World."
Sam Humphreys hosts this week's episode alone as Hill Vaden joins Naki Mendoza, CERAWeek Programs Director, to discuss their experiences and observations while attending the week-long "Super Bowl of Energy."