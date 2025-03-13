S&P Global Offerings
LNG, Crude Oil, Natural Gas
March 13, 2025
A Day One executive order from Donald Trump's new administration aims to utilize Alaska's abundant natural resources, including oil and gas. This includes prioritizing the development and export of LNG to domestic and international parties.
S&P Global upstream expert Cody Schulte joins host Hill Vaden and Sam Humphreys to explore the role Alaska currently plays in the North American oil and gas markets and what this executive order could mean for developments on both federal and state lands.