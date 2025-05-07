Seafood Surge: The fastest growing sector in global animal protein markets in 2025

As the demand for sustainable protein sources escalates, seafood production is poised to become the fastest-growing sector in the global animal protein markets in 2025. At the forefront of this growth is shrimp, which stands out as a leading sustainable and healthy protein option, capturing the attention of consumers and reshaping the landscape of the animal protein market.

Jason Spaziante, EMEA manager of price reporting for agriculture and food, talks to aquaculture analyst Max Bouratoglou and price reporters Karan Dadure and Felipe Peroni about the evolution and challenges for this growing sector of protein.