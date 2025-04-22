Chemicals

April 22, 2025

What were the key takeaways from WPC 2025?

author's image

Featuring Staff

Chemical Week editors Rob Westervelt, Mark Thomas and Clay Boswell join the podcast to discuss key takeaways from this year's World Petrochemical Conference. Key themes include ongoing geopolitical uncertainty, including tariffs, the evolution of energy transition, European capacity rationalization, the long-term outlook for feedstocks. This episode was recorded on March 24, and references some recent events.

Also on: Chemical Week