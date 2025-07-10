Argentina's cement industry shows recovery signs with 12.6% growth in H1 2025

Argentina's cement industry is experiencing a small resurgence in 2025, rebounding from the challenges faced in 2024.

Preliminary data from the Asociación de Fabricantes de Cemento Portland indicates that cement dispatches reached 809,000 mt in June, reflecting an increase year over year. In June 2024, dispatches totaled only 725,000 mt.

The export figures also showed an increase. In June, Argentina exported 5,520 mt of cement, a slight rise from 4,809 mt in May and a substantial increase from just 1,825 mt in June 2024.

Overall, the cement dispatches in Argentina for the first half of 2025 have outpaced those of 2024. By June 2025, the country had dispatched 4.8 million mt of cement, compared to 4.2 million mt during the same period last year, marking a 12.6% increase.

Despite these promising figures, the local industry remains cautiously optimistic, hoping for a more substantial recovery to match the strong performance seen between 2021 and 2023. During those years, cement dispatches by June were significantly higher, with 5.5 million mt in 2021, 6.1 million mt in 2022, and again 6.1 million mt in 2023. Local players try to overcome the 30.8% drop from 2023 to 2024 this year.