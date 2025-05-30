Pittsburgh airport to host first on-site SAF plant in US with Avina

Pittsburgh International Airport and Avina Synthetic Aviation Fuel have announced plans to develop the first on-site sustainable aviation fuel production facility in US.

The facility announced May 29 will be just south of PIT's terminal and is expected to dramatically enhance access to low-carbon jet fuel for commercial and cargo carriers operating in the region.

While other SAF plants operate elsewhere, PIT's facility situated just south of the terminal will be the first integrated within a major airport's infrastructure.

The facility will use KBR's PureSAF alcohol-to-jet technology, developed by Swedish Biofuels and globally licensed by KBR, converting renewable alcohol into jet fuel that meets ASTM certification and global sustainability standards.

KBR's PureSAF technology is an alcohol-to-jet process that converts various feedstocks, including bioethanol, syngas and carbon dioxide, into sustainable aviation fuel.

In addition to processing ethanol, this technology can also convert mixed alcohols, carbon dioxide and synthesis gas to SAF, creating pathways for utilizing captured carbon usage.

"This unique partnership with Avina and KBR will result in on-site SAF production and fills a growing need for our airline partners and the industry overall," Pittsburgh International Airport CEO Christina Cassotis said. "With abundant natural resources, robust energy infrastructure and available fuel storage, PIT is uniquely positioned to meet these goals and serve the growing demands for SAF."

The process is a low-cost industrial-scale process that produces jet fuel with properties similar to conventional jet fuel, making it fully fungible. This technology is particularly attractive for its ability to utilize a wide range of feedstocks, including waste biomass and biogenic CO2.

Through multiple development phases, the facility is expected to produce over 100 million gallons of SAF annually, helping to significantly reduce the aviation sector's carbon footprint.

Much lower carbon intensity

The SAF produced at PIT will have a carbon intensity at least 65% lower than conventional jet fuel, according to project estimates, contributing meaningfully to the industry's decarbonization goals.

"KBR is proud to support the Pittsburgh International Airport team and enable it to be one of the first airports globally to provide SAF to its customers by producing it on-site at the airport," Hari Ravindran, KBR's Global SVP for Technology, said. "PureSAF (alcohol-to-jet) technology is designed to allow the facility to deliver 100% drop-in fuel made from renewable feedstocks while meeting global specifications for sustainable jet fuel. This project is a real example of how innovation and strong business relationships are delivering tangible benefits to the aviation industry."

The PIT-Avina initiative aligns with broader efforts across the aviation sector to cut emissions and build resilient fuel infrastructure. As airlines face increasing regulatory and market pressure to decarbonize, projects like this may define the next generation of airport operations and fuel logistics in the US.

Construction is set to begin soon, with phased rollout expected to support regional airline partners and national SAF supply chain expansion.

SAF prices in US

Platts, part of S&P Global Commodity Insights, introduced pricing for both neat and blended SAF in California and Illinois Aug. 1, 2024.

Platts assessed the neat SAF price in California at $6.08/gal May 29. The assessment for California aviation turbine fuel, which consists of 30% SAF and 70% kerosene jet fuel, was assessed at 4.76/gal.

In Illinois, neat SAF was assessed at $7.59/gal May 29. Similarly, Illinois aviation turbine fuel price was assessed at $5.13/gal.