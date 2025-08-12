S&P Global Offerings
13 August 2025 | 04:05 UTC — Insight Blog
Energy transition highlights: Our editors and analysts bring together the biggest stories in the industry this week, from renewables to storage to carbon prices.
PJM Interconnection stakeholders Aug. 6 endorsed a proposed solution to address difficulties in managing the dispatch of renewable energy resources, which are making up an increasing portion of the PJM power generation resource mix.
Specifically, it has become difficult to manage the dispatch of these resources using PJM’s real-time market clearing engines, according to the grid operator.
Stakeholders voted to approve a solution package during a PJM Market Implementation Committee meeting. The proposal passed with 187 in favor, two opposed and 21 abstentions.
Additionally, stakeholders overwhelmingly prefer the proposed solution over the status quo, according to a separate vote conducted during the meeting.
The main focus areas for enhancement are reducing the volatility that renewable energy resources can have on constraint control, improving the data PJM’s system uses to dispatch these resources, and improving the system’s ability to dispatch renewables, thus improving overall system dispatch and reliability.
Price of the Week
$59.74/MWh
The PJM West Hub day-ahead on-peak price for Aug. 11 averaged $59.74/MWh, falling from triple-digit highs seen in late July from an intense heat wave.
UK bioethanol industry urges SAF mandate reform amid ethanol, SAF plant shutdown threats
The Renewable Transport Fuel Association has urged the UK government to urgently amend its sustainable aviation fuel mandate to allow British-made crop-based bioethanol to qualify for use, warning that failure to act could deal a fatal blow to the country's domestic bioethanol industry. The RTFA said UK-produced ethanol -- now displaced from the road fuel market due to a new trade deal with the US -- should be permitted for use in SAF production via the alcohol-to-jet pathway, as part of the existing cap on SAF made using hydroprocessed esters and fatty acids.
INTERVIEW: Malaysia to launch national standard for carbon projects in early 2026 – MFF
Malaysia Forest Fund, supported by the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability, will launch a national standard in the first quarter of 2026 to issue carbon credits and manage local forest projects, Suhaini Haron, senior director of corporate development and strategy at MFF, told Platts, part of S&P Global Commodity Insights.
Singapore I-REC issuance double, redemptions jump fivefold MOM in July
Issuance of Singaporean International Renewable Energy Certificates surged by 106.5% month over month, reaching 16.7 GWh in July, according to data from the International Tracking Standard Foundation released on Aug. 4.
UK government selects six projects for HyNet CCS expansion negotiations
The UK government has added six projects to expand the HyNet carbon capture and storage industrial cluster in the northwest of England, bringing the total number of emitter projects in negotiations to 10, it said in a statement Aug. 5. The Department for Energy Security and Net Zero has put two of the new projects -- the Connah’s Quay CCS Power plant from Uniper and Evero Energy’s Ince bioenergy with CCS -- on the priority list, along with three projects that have already received government backing, while five more projects listed in reserve.
