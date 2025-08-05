S&P Global Offerings
06 August 2025 | 04:05 UTC — Insight Blog
Energy transition highlights: Our editors and analysts bring together the biggest stories in the industry this week, from renewables to storage to carbon prices.
Australia has reached the final investment decision for the Marinus Link Stage 1 undersea electricity cable project, marking a key milestone in its energy transition. The 750-MW connection is expected to enhance renewable energy supply, Climate Change and Energy Minister Chris Bowen said Aug. 1.
The announcement comes as Australia implements measures to boost renewable energy capacity, including increased funding and shorter tender processing times, aiming for 82% renewable electricity in the grid by 2030, double current levels.
"The underwater cable will bring more Tasmanian hydroelectricity to the mainland while providing the island state with improved access to the National Electricity Market," Bowen said.
The FID was reached between the federal and state governments of Victoria and Tasmania, Bowen said, and it clears the way for Stage 1 construction to commence in 2026 and finish by 2030.
Price of the Week
A$35.80/mtCO2e
Platts, part of S&P Global Commodity Insights, assessed Generic Australian Carbon Credit Units at A$35.80/mtCO2e ($23.19/mtCO2e) on Aug. 1, increased by 2% month over month.
Power system must transform to meet AI-driven load surge: US energy officials
US energy infrastructure must undergo a fast and unprecedented transformation to meet the soaring electricity demands of AI and data centers, top federal energy leaders warned July 28 during a utility regulatory summit in Boston.
Ukraine's industry faces risks without CBAM exemptions as definitive phase approaches
The Ukrainian industry is calling for the European Commission to apply exemptions for the country under the EU's carbon border adjustment mechanism before it enters its definitive period in January 2026, putting Ukrainian exporters at risk of high revenue losses, sources told Platts, part of S&P Global Commodity Insights.
Air Products waits on Europe regulations to develop hydrogen import projects
Industrial gases company Air Products is waiting for clarity on EU member states’ renewable energy legislation before it develops hydrogen import facilities, CEO Eduardo Menezes said on an earnings call on July 31. The company plans to supply its 70,000 mt/year renewable hydrogen contract with TotalEnergies from 2030, from green ammonia imported into Europe from the Neom project under construction in Saudi Arabia.
Mexico aims to advance renewable hydrogen policy
Mexico’s Ministry of Energy (SENER) is rallying market participants across the country to join the "Renewable Hydrogen Open Forum" launched in mid-July. Citizens, businesses, academic institutions, social organizations, and key stakeholders are invited to share their insights through a survey aimed at shaping the future of the hydrogen sector. According to the government website, the survey will remain open until Aug. 1, 2025, offering a valuable opportunity to contribute to Mexico’s energy transition.
