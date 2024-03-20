Washington state carbon market prices drop sharply amid threat of program repeal

Energy transition highlights: Our editors and analysts bring you the biggest stories from the industry this week, from renewables to storage to carbon prices.

Washington’s carbon market saw a sharp drop in prices in its latest emissions auction, state Department of Ecology data showed March 13, as the program faces repeal in the upcoming November election. The settlement price for Auction No. 5, held March 6, was $25.76/mt, a 50.36% drop from the previous quarter and only $1.74/mt above the current floor price.

The Washington Department of Ecology oversees the state's cap-and-investment trading program, which Washington's Climate Commitment Act created in 2021. An initiative will appear on ballots in November giving Washington voters an option to repeal the CCA, effectively eliminating the carbon market.

Washington Initiative 2117, follows two different carbon pricing ballot initiatives in 2016 and 2018, both of which voters rejected.

While S&P Global Commodity Insights is not making a particular call on the fate of the program at this time, said Matt Williams, emissions and clean energy analyst at S&P Global, he said the initiative was the primary reason for the price downturn in the latest auction.

"If the program survives this ballot challenge, the fundamental picture is still bullish," Williams said. "Annual cap declines of 7% with no opportunity for coal-to-gas switching, hydro generation below recent averages, electric vehicles making up only 2% of the current light-duty vehicle fleet, and no linkage with California and Quebec until later in the decade, suggests supply reductions will outpace demand reductions."

Editor’s picks: Premium and free content

China's compliance carbon market price hits record high of $11.74/mtCO2e

The price of China's compliance emission allowances hit a record high of Yuan 83.33/mtCO2e ($11.74/mtCO2e) in the national carbon market on March 8 since the national emissions trading scheme was launched in July 2021 , as companies rushed to meet a deadline for non-compliance and amid broader signals of tighter emissions regulations.

UK CCUS deployment costs double, while demand case shrinks: Carbon Tracker

The UK's carbon capture, use and storage strategy is outdated and based on "unrealistic" economic assumptions, with deployment costs more than doubling since 2020 while demand could be smaller than thought, think tank Carbon Tracker said in a report. The UK government's December 2023 CCUS strategy aims to capture 20 million to 30 million mt/year of CO2, supported by GBP20 billion in public funding.

Uniper, Phillips 66 plan 120-MW UK green hydrogen project

Uniper and Phillips 66 plan to develop a 120-MW green hydrogen project in the UK as part of Uniper’s Killingholme Energy Transformation Hub, Uniper. The renewable hydrogen will replace refinery fuel gas in industrial-scale fired heaters in processes at Phillips 66’s Humber refinery, with the aim to be operational by 2029.

Macquarie sells off stake in Australian Renewable Energy Hub to BP

Macquarie Capital has sold its entire 15.3% stake in the 26-GW Australian Renewable Energy Hub in Pilbara in Western Australia to BP after five years of being a stakeholder in the prominent renewable hydrogen/ammonia project that aims to sell the new fuels to the local industries and export markets.

