Have your say on the future of The Barrel

In order to help us more effectively deliver our insights, we need yours.

Ever since The Barrel was first launched 11 years ago, S&P Global Platts has been committed to pushing the boundaries of digital publishing, presenting our quality insights in new and innovative ways that will appeal to our audience and enhance their understanding.

Now, as we look towards the future, we would like to hear your opinion on the content of this site. Please complete our short reader survey here.