Of presidents and prices: How commodities compare under Trump, Obama

As the book closes Friday, January 20, 2017, on President Barack Obama’s two terms, here are the price averages during his tenure for some key commodity benchmarks, as well as the latest price. The commodities clock during President Donald Trump’s tenure will start ticking in earnest on Monday, January 23, and S&P Global Platts will update the same running averages accordingly.

Click to view a larger version of the table.

Related: Find more content about Trump's administration in our news and analysis feature.