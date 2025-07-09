The VIN is a 17-character code that captures detailed vehicle specifications. Full decoding identifies attributes such as model year, make, body style, drive type, engine type and displacement, transmission, fuel system, manufacturing plant, and installed restraint systems. Some VINs also capture region-specific builds or factory-installed options.

The VIN structure consists of three sections:

The World Manufacturer Identifier (WMI), which includes the first three characters, identifies the vehicle’s manufacturer and origin.

The next five characters make up the Vehicle Descriptor Section (VDS), which describes model-level attributes.

The final nine characters form the Vehicle Identifier Section (VIS), which includes production-specific information such as the serial number and trim.

Partial decoding using the first 10 characters provides general information. But only full 17-digit decoding captures exact configurations. Without this level of detail, insurers may group vehicles with significantly different MSRPs and features under the same rating tier.