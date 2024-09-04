S&P Global Offerings
Stellantis Chief Software Officer reveals how software-defined vehicles are transforming automotive innovation and control.
S&P Global Mobility experts recently sat down with Yves Bonnefont, Stellantis Chief Software Officer, to learn more about the company's approach to software-defined vehicles (SDVs) and how SDVs are revolutionizing the automotive industry.
Bonnefont discussed Stellantis's strategy of insourcing software development to boost control and innovation while tackling the challenges of team reorganization and cybersecurity. He also highlighted how SDVs are reshaping vehicle design, business models, and driving experiences.
For OEMs looking to understand how leading companies like Stellantis are navigating the SDV landscape, Bonnefont's perspectives offer valuable insights. Discover how these advancements could impact your approach to automotive technology and software integration.
The following is an edited transcript of the conversation.
Yves Bonnefont: Overall, SDVs offer both customer benefits and simplification benefits for car manufacturers.
The concept of SDVs originated with smartphones, where the hardware provides the basic functionalities, but the specific features and capabilities are defined by the software applications installed on the device. This trend has now extended to the automotive industry.
Firstly, SDVs simplify software development by centralizing the control of various functions in the vehicle. This eliminates the need for coordination among numerous electronic control units, making the development process less complex.
Secondly, SDVs allow for over-the-air upgrades, enabling the vehicle to evolve and provide new features and content to users over time. This enhances the customer experience and allows for continuous improvement without requiring physical modifications to the vehicle.
Moving to a centralized computing system in vehicles has significant implications for consumers. With centralized compute, continuous upgrades and new functions can be easily implemented by accessing all the sensors and actuators in the vehicle.
For example, the centralized system can detect the presence of living beings in the car, monitor temperature and adjust the climate control accordingly to ensure their well-being. This level of customization and adaptability is made possible by the centralized architecture.
From a supply chain perspective, the shift to centralized computing is disrupting the business models of many players in the industry. Previously, suppliers provided complete electronic control units (ECUs) with both hardware and software. Now, with the consolidation of software into the centralized compute, the number of ECUs is reduced, changing the dynamics of the industry.
Interestingly, tier 1 suppliers are now exploring new business models. They are considering licensing software to car manufacturers for use on the centralized compute, recognizing the need for collaboration and avoiding the duplication of development efforts.
To increase efficiency and have greater control, Stellantis has decided to insource a significant portion of its software development. This allows for continuous evolution and improvement of the code base without the need to constantly redevelop the basic layer.
The trend of OEMs insourcing software is driven by the desire to concentrate R&D efforts on enhancing features, quality and performance, rather than continually reinventing systems with different tier 1 suppliers.
While each OEM is currently focused on developing its own code base, there may be a future movement towards market standards for common functions shared across vehicles. This second step of efficiency would involve the use of common routines and platforms that multiple OEMs can utilize, resulting in a smaller pool of solutions to choose from.
When it comes to certain functions like headlamps, the basic operations such as turning them on and off or managing a matrix beam can be standardized at a lower level. However, at the application layer, there is room for brand-specific customization and enhancements.
For example, a brand may want to create a unique welcome lighting feature that aligns with their brand identity. By standardizing the lower-level operations and drivers, OEMs can ensure consistency and compatibility across different vehicles, while still allowing for brand-relevant applications and customization at the application layer.
The shift to SDVs has brought about several changes and challenges for OEMs. One major change is the need to separate hardware design and software design, which has led to the creation of distinct software engineering and hardware engineering groups within organizations like Stellantis. This organizational evolution ensures that each group has the necessary skills and expertise to focus on their respective areas.
Another important aspect is the management of over-the-air updates. OEMs must plan, validate and release these updates effectively. Additionally, decisions need to be made regarding the upgradeability of older vehicles. Similar to Apple's approach with older iPhones, there may be hardware limitations that prevent the installation of the latest software releases. Clear policies will need to be established to communicate these limitations to customers, ensuring they understand the reasons behind any feature limitations.
The idea of upgrading vehicle components, such as headlamps, is continuously debated in the industry. However, one of the main challenges is finding economically viable solutions.
In the past, when leading DS, there was an attempt to upgrade headlamps by introducing new LED modules. The design was carefully done to ensure physical compatibility with the previous headlamp design, allowing customers to upgrade if desired.
However, the price tag for upgrading headlamps was not very attractive to customers, resulting in low demand. Despite the significant improvement in the appearance of the vehicle, the cost of the upgrade outweighed its appeal.
The benefits of centralized architecture and consolidated ECUs apply to both electric vehicles (EVs) and internal combustion engine vehicles (ICEs). The simplification achieved through centralized architecture is the same for both types of vehicles.
Additionally, the consolidation of ECUs in ICE vehicles brings cost savings, while in EVs, it enables more feature richness. Overall, centralized architecture and consolidated ECUs offer benefits across the board, regardless of the type of vehicle.
Cybersecurity is an ongoing race between attackers and defenders. To ensure the security of SDVs, Stellantis has implemented a range of cyber measures. These include cyber analysis and diagnostic testing during the early stages of vehicle development, programs that encourage white-hat hackers to submit potential issues, continuous third-party penetration testing, and monitoring of traffic between vehicles and cloud servers to detect abnormal behavior in terms of volume and content.
Additionally, measures are being taken to enhance cybersecurity in the realm of AI. This continuous addition of measures and testing is necessary to stay ahead of attackers, as they are constantly evolving. The goal is to keep racing against the attackers and maintain the security of software-defined vehicles.
This article was published by S&P Global Mobility and not by S&P Global Ratings, which is a separately managed division of S&P Global.