S&P Global Mobility experts recently sat down with Yves Bonnefont, Stellantis Chief Software Officer, to learn more about the company's approach to software-defined vehicles (SDVs) and how SDVs are revolutionizing the automotive industry.

Bonnefont discussed Stellantis's strategy of insourcing software development to boost control and innovation while tackling the challenges of team reorganization and cybersecurity. He also highlighted how SDVs are reshaping vehicle design, business models, and driving experiences.

For OEMs looking to understand how leading companies like Stellantis are navigating the SDV landscape, Bonnefont's perspectives offer valuable insights. Discover how these advancements could impact your approach to automotive technology and software integration.

The following is an edited transcript of the conversation.