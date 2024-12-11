/ The Risks and Rewards of Automakers’ Bet on Software-Defined Vehicles (SDVs)

At the heart of SDVs are three critical components: software, hardware, and connectivity.

Software

At the core of software-defined vehicles (SDVs) is the software setup. To fully realize an SDV, a Service-Oriented Architecture (SOA) is needed. This includes a unified operating system, middleware standards, and strong cybersecurity measures, which help determine the best hardware solutions and how to manage software, whether using hypervisors or containerization. This separation of hardware and software makes it easier to adjust hardware needs and update vehicle features.

Hardware

SDVs will generate and process a lot of data, so the vehicle's hardware, including the electronic systems and backbone connections, must be up to the task. Automakers are moving from using many separate electronic control units (ECUs) to more centralized or zonal architectures to manage complex systems more effectively.

Connectivity

Connectivity is a key part of SDVs, allowing vehicles to communicate with each other and with the vehicle's architecture. Over-the-air (OTA) updates across various areas, like infotainment, autonomous driving, safety, and comfort, are important for keeping software up-to-date and improving vehicle performance, which enhances user experience. This connectivity also fosters an ecosystem where vehicles can share data, paving the way for smarter transportation systems.