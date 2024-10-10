At an August 2024 conference in Beijing, the Ministry of Public Security announced that 32,000 kilometers of roads have been established for AV testing and that 16,000 test licenses have been issued nationwide. Currently, at least 19 cities are testing robotaxis and robo-buses, with nine automakers granted approval in June to test advanced automated driving technologies on public roads.

Here is a breakdown on how these advancements are playing out across different cities.

Wuhan

The city of Wuhan is recognized as a global leader in intelligent vehicle transportation, having permitted nearly 500 autonomous taxis (with a supervisor in the driver's seat) from Baidu's Apollo Go, which is approximately 1% of total taxis in operation in the city. Although the scale of the deployment is relatively small in number of vehicles, the deployment area spans the breadth of the city. Baidu aims to achieve break-even in Wuhan by the end 2024 and plans to deploy 1,000 robotaxis in the city by then.

Guangzhou

Guangzhou now has 933 testing roads with a one-way distance of approximately 1,980 km, of which over 260 km are expressways. Over the past two months, the city released draft regulations for intelligent connected vehicles (ICVs) to promote their widespread adoption and develop roadways that accommodate both automated and human driving. The city then launched its second set of ICV testing routes on expressways, connecting major transportation hubs like Guangzhou South Railway Station and Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport. Apollo Go and Pony.ai are approved autonomous ride-hailing services and operate 50 autonomous buses covering 10 routes. By June 30, these buses had completed 525,000 trips, served 1.073 million passengers and traveled 1.742 million kilometers.

Beijing

By early 2024, more than 1,160 kilometers of public roads have been opened for trials, with 384 vehicles from 18 companies approved to participate. Baidu, Pony.ai, WeRide, and AutoX are currently authorized to operate automated shuttle services with a safety driver between Beijing Daxing International Airport and the Yizhuang area in the southern part of the city. In July, Beijing released a draft regulation seeking public feedback on the use of AVs for public transport, ride-hailing services, car rentals, and other urban travel options. This marks the most significant progress in AV technology development in Beijing since road tests were first allowed in late 2019.

Shanghai

Since opening its first road section for AV testing in March 2018, Shanghai has established four testing demonstration zones in Jiading, Lingang, Fengxian and Jinqiao. Currently, 32 companies have secured approval for road testing and pilot operations of 794 vehicles. Shanghai has opened 1,003 roads, spanning over 2,000 km, for AV testing. The city plans to put driverless robotaxi services on designated roads in the Pudong financial district, with licenses granted to four robotaxi companies - Baidu Apollo, AutoX, Pony.ai and SAIC AI Lab - and aims for over 70% of newly produced cars to be equipped with Level 2 or Level 3 automated systems by 2025.

Shenzhen

Shenzhen began permitting fully AVs without human drivers to operate on specific roads, following a local regulation regarding smart and internet-connected vehicles in 2022. The city has opened 944 km of public roads for testing, including 67 km of highways. Additionally, Shenzhen is set to launch a fleet of 20 autonomous minibuses for public transport this year and operations on its first autonomous bus route, the B998 Autonomous Line, began in August. The municipal government's action plan, released in June 2023, aims to expand the city's ICV industry to generate 200 billion yuan in revenue by 2025.