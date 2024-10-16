The convergence of automotive and IT industries further opens new revenue avenues, requiring collaboration for success. As vehicles become more software-defined, automakers can adopt monetization strategies similar to those in the tech sector, such as subscription models for software updates and additional features akin to smartphone services.

While tech giants can leverage their expertise to attract younger, software-savvy consumers, profitability remains uncertain due to intense competition and regulatory challenges in Mainland China's evolving EV landscape. Navigating this complex environment is no small task.

The shift toward SDVs and data-driven business models compels existing players to rethink their strategies, focusing on joining forces with tech firms to enhance their capabilities. Traditional automakers must innovate to meet future market demands, while tech companies have the resources to establish manufacturing infrastructure.

The future will likely involve partnerships and potential displacement as both sectors evolve, with connectivity, personalization and autonomous features driving success. Combining efforts will be paramount for transformation and enhancing customer experiences. This synergy is not just about survival; it is about thriving in an era where technology and automotive industries are inextricably linked.

