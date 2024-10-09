The automotive sector is undergoing a major transformation as OEMs integrate advanced automated driving features across their portfolios. This trend is reflected in the strategies of OEMs such as Mercedes-Benz, BMW and Tesla, who are at the forefront of deploying automated driving capabilities at Level 2+ and Level 3. Their approach showcases the development of advanced hardware and highlights the critical role of robust software solutions that allow vehicles to learn and adapt to real-world driving conditions.

The integration of ADAS is becoming increasingly prevalent, with approximately 60% of global vehicle sales in 2023 incorporating over 10 ADAS applications, from multiple types of basic park assist to active safety functions, such as automatic braking, and more holistic automated driving systems, according to S&P Global Mobility's Autonomy Forecasts. This trend highlights a strong emphasis on vehicle safety and automation technologies across the industry.

A notable segment of the market still relies on basic driver assistance technologies, with 29% of global vehicle sales including only Level 0-2 ADAS applications. Rear park assist remains the most common feature. However, 7% of vehicles are still sold without any ADAS features, indicating a gap in the adoption of safety technologies in certain regions, driven in large part by cost constraints and local market priorities.

Despite these rapid advancements, many OEMs remain cautious. A key concern is whether the driver or vehicle is liable for safe operation in different operating modes; this concern is largely responsible for the popular Level 2+ segment augmenting the foundational SAE J3016 levels. This is particularly evident in the US, where leading OEMs offer a number of "hands-off" functions but stop short of fully absolving the driver of the need to supervise and intervene promptly — the hallmark of Level 3 features. Hence, these systems are classified as Level 2+ and maintain the current driver-centric liability structure.

As OEMs continue to develop Level 3 automated driving systems, they must ensure that policy and regulatory frameworks support such innovation while ensuring public safety. Germany is at the forefront, with the Mercedes-Benz Drive Pilot the first to receive approval and be made available for sale to consumers in that country. The system is now also available in California and Nevada in the US. Mercedes recently announced that it will be increasing its top allowable speed in Drive Pilot to 95 kph from 60 kph. BMW is expected to follow suit with the second commercially available Level 3 system in Germany.