Sustainability becomes a core tenet of the Open Compute Project

Introduction

The Open Compute Project recently held its Global Summit in San Jose, with a couple of major announcements about the organization itself. Sustainability is now one of the OCP's five core tenets, meaning it will now be a consideration in every initiative, from chips to routers to rack design. Power consumption has long been a focus of many OCP efforts, but it is now codified into the group's mission. Separately, the OCP will join forces with The Linux Foundation on certain projects, pairing the OCP's hardware focus with the LF's software expertise.

With sustainability now codified as a tenet, the OCP should seize the moment. It can contribute designs and methodologies to let the tech industry mass-produce sustainability in modular and repeatable ways. For tech, sustainability is more than just lip service to the environment. The density of computing in hyperscale environments is running up against limits. Liquid or immersion cooling might soon be necessary in some cases. Power consumption is reaching a kind of political limit, in which some countries and municipalities are pushing back against continual datacenter growth. Edge computing will face similar issues in the form of even stingier power budgets or local sustainability regulations. The outcome to root for is that open collaboration will create effective services that can be imprinted across the hyperscale public clouds and enhance sustainability for enterprise IT.

Context

The Open Compute Project launched in 2011 to bring open collaboration to hardware design. It was initiated by Facebook (now Meta Platforms Inc.) but has outgrown those roots — the project's scope has broadened to include telcos, and it wants to increase its relevance to non-hyperscale enterprises. The OCP has over 300 member companies, and roughly 6,000 people actively participate in its discussions, which are open to all. Its marketplace lists more than 140 products, and overall member contributions, including specifications, designs and documents (best-practice recommendations, reference architectures, etc.), numbered roughly 286 as the summit opened. The foundation has 12 full-time staff, with more than 200 volunteers taking leadership roles across many projects, including server, networking, storage, rack and cooling in a datacenter environment and beyond, as well as regional communities.

OCP Global Summit returned to an in-person format in its old San Jose home, attracting a record crowd of 3,500-plus and extending into a third day of sessions for the first time. The conference also served as a big-stage debut for new OCP leadership. To replace retiring CEO Rocky Bullock, the OCP recruited George Tchaparian, formerly president and CEO of Edgecore Networks Corp. Chief Technology Officer Bill Carter had previously announced plans to downshift his involvement in the OCP — he now participates as a fellow emeritus, and the new CTO is Bijan Nowroozi, most recently a systems architect at JVCKENWOOD Corp.'s EF Johnson Technologies, Inc. Part of their charter will be to continue expanding the project's purview into directions such as enterprise use cases.

Sustainability: Liquid cooling and density

The OCP weighs all proposed projects against core tenets, the first four being openness, efficiency, impact and scalability. Coincident with the Global Summit, the foundation added sustainability as the fifth tenet, making it a factor that all future OCP work must address in some form. It is an appropriate direction, especially considering that in the datacenter sphere, power consumption has become a political and technological issue, especially in regions dense with datacenters. By 451 Research's estimates, the compound annual growth rate of datacenter energy consumption for 2019-21 was 2.2%. In contrast, the estimated total demand for power in the U.S. had a corresponding CAGR of only 0.3%. In other words, datacenter power usage is outpacing average power demand.

A related issue is that density and higher-speed components are pushing the power consumption of servers and switches, which demands more cooling capacity to address the increasing heat dissipation, approaching the point where air cooling is insufficient. This has motivated the industry's long-lingering interest in liquid cooling, including direct-to-chip and immersion cooling. Meta, for example, used the OCP Summit to showcase a new rack design, ORV3, targeting higher-power density. In practice, the racks will deploy air-assisted cooling at first, but they are designed with liquid cooling in mind. Separately, QTC Energy Ltd. demonstrated a liquid cooling architecture that can be retrofitted into existing OCP-standard racks, potentially easing a datacenter's transition to the new technology.

Immersion cooling is a more radical step, involving a fluid that continually touches the components of every system. This has attracted companies such as Lubrizol Corp., a $7 billion, 100-year-old firm specializing in additives for transportation and industrial lubricants. Lubrizol has developed a fluid named CompuZol specifically for the computing industry, and partnered with Intel Corp. to demonstrate a single-phase immersion cooling tool at the Summit. Similarly, original design manufacturer and longtime OCP participant Wiwynn Corp. partnered with startup LiquidStack to show off two-phase immersion cooling, and petroleum supplier Shell PLC displayed its offering for single-phase immersion cooling.

Linux Foundation co-design strategy

In a loose sense, the Linux Foundation is the software analog to the OCP, and it seems natural for the two organizations to collaborate. This began earlier this year with the announcement of a joint project related to the Switch Abstraction Interface and Software for Open Networking in the Cloud, two standards related to disaggregating network switch software from the hardware. Now, the organizations have taken that collaboration to a more formal level, saying they will seek out projects where the earliest stages of work require the intertwining of hardware and software design. In OCP keynotes, Meta and Intel both emphasized the need for this kind of codesign. There is even a sustainability angle, as APIs can give software greater awareness of the ecological footprint of the hardware.

The second collaborative project, Caliptra, is developing a silicon "root of trust," which verifies that a chip's security configuration is correct and ensures that the boot code is trusted. Caliptra will produce a design that can be integrated into a monolithic die or implemented as a chiplet to be integrated into larger chips, including CPUs, GPUs, application-specific integrated circuits and solid-state drives. The chiplets will include a RISC-V CPU and memory, plus firmware written in Rust for identity management and authentication. Caliptra's early participants — Advanced Micro Devices Inc., Google LLC, Microsoft Corp. and NVIDIA Corp. — announced the 0.5 version of the spec at the summit. Version 1.0 will likely come in 2023, suggesting that products could be available late in 2024.

This article was published by S&P Global Market Intelligence and not by S&P Global Ratings, which is a separately managed division of S&P Global.

451 Research is part of S&P Global Market Intelligence. For more about 451 Research, please contact 451ClientServices@spglobal.com.