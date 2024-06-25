South Africa – Mining by the numbers, 2023

Plans to suspend the capital spending of billions of rand on new projects, a slump in profits due to weakening commodity prices and logistical challenges presented a tough scenario to voters in South Africa as the country went to the polls May 29, 2024, with voting continuing over the next few days.

With no party winning a majority vote, the African National Congress must now share power in an unprecedented coalition, but choosing the right coalition partner is proving to be a challenge for the former ruling party. The obvious choice is the Democratic Alliance, which would have enough parliamentary seats to form a government. Joining forces with former President Jacob Zuma-led uMkhonto we Sizwe (MK Party) and the Economic Freedom Fighters could prove detrimental to the country's image with respect to foreign investors, as both parties have pledged to nationalize South Africa's gold and platinum mines, along with all major banks.

High unemployment and weak economic growth in the country loomed large over the recent elections, with layoffs already underway in mining companies, including Anglo American Platinum Ltd. and Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. Voter dissatisfaction was evident due to the past government's management of the country's economy, with the collapse of the state rail and port infrastructure as a highlight that has hampered mining exports.

➤ All-in sustaining cost margins of platinum group metals are forecast to plateau.

➤ Exploration budgets have been cut with a bleaker outlook for commodity prices.

➤ Electricity costs continue to rise rapidly, and miners face reliability issues.

➤ Major miners have already cut many jobs, particularly at PGM operations, in a bid to reduce costs.

➤ Anglo American has pledged to sell off its platinum and iron ore assets in South Africa.

South Africa is one of the most developed countries in the African continent, and its rise to prominence is inextricably linked to two types of mineral deposits — gold and diamonds. According to S&P Global Market Intelligence data, South Africa's gold reserves accounted for half of Africa's gold reserves in 2023. Platinum group metals (PGMs) have traditionally also been an important pillar of the country's economy. However, South Africa's mining industry is in a fragile state.

The 2023 development capital investment in South Africa witnessed a continued recovery, up 133% to a five-year high of $1,985.5 million from $1,068.4 million in 2020, supported by investment in gold and PGMs. Despite the year-over-year development capital increases, exploration budgets have lagged lately, with the 2023 budget of $117.4 million only being a third of the 2012 peak of $322.5 million. The PGM and gold exploration spending accounted for 70% of the total budget in 2023. Mining M&A deals in South Africa have been minimal over the past few years, with all five deals completed in 2023 focused on the PGM sector.

In recent years, South Africa's gold industry has struggled, and production — the cornerstone of the country's economy for decades — has been declining. The risk regarding the government increasing its control over mineral resources, and potentially nationalizing them, has never ceased to haunt, as it could trigger large-scale capital outflows and further weaken the benefits of the country's mining investment. While the government and the ruling African National Congress have said they will not nationalize its mining sector, the MK Party has already started discussing changes to licensing and royalty fees.

BHP Group's takeover

The proposed bid by Australian mining giant BHP Group Ltd. for Anglo American PLC has put South Africa's mining industry in the spotlight. BHP dropped its bid for Anglo American's mining mega-merger on May 29 after a last-minute offer failed to ease Anglo American's concerns about the complexity of the proposed deal.

BHP aimed to secure Anglo American's prized copper assets in Latin America and increase its access to the metal that is central to the global shift toward clean energy and electric vehicles. BHP's deal structure, therefore, became a major reason for the last-minute deal cancellation, as it envisaged divesting Anglo American's controlling stakes in its units in South Africa — including Anglo American Platinum and Kumba Iron Ore Ltd. — with a combined market value of about $20.4 billion. Meanwhile, Anglo American's second-biggest shareholder — South Africa's Public Investment Corp. Ltd., which owns a 7.71% share — and the National Union of Mineworkers were opposed to the deal, although BHP emphasized the merger proposal does not cast a negative view of South Africa.

This is not the first time BHP has reduced its exposure to the country. Following the BHP-Billiton merger in 2001, BHP spun off most of its assets in South Africa in 2015 to form a new company, South32 Ltd.

Energy crisis

South Africa has been experiencing a progressively worsening energy crisis, with very frequent power cuts and load shedding in recent years. Eskom, the state-owned electricity supplier that dominates South Africa's electricity market, has not been able to meet the country's domestic energy demand. Eskom has been struggling for years with inadequate routine maintenance, aging infrastructure and financial difficulties. In 2023, the National Energy Regulator of South Africa approved a 12.74% electricity tariff hike for the 2024/25 financial year, effective April 1, 2024.

The chronic underinvestment in infrastructure is another deep-rooted cause of South Africa's energy crisis. With coal still accounting for more than 70% of South Africa's energy mix as of 2023, the country faces enormous pressure to make a transition to cleaner energy. According to S&P Global Market Intelligence data, the electricity price in the country has risen 22.6% since 2020, suggesting costlier endeavors for South Africa's mines in future.











































