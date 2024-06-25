 research Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/research/commercial-real-estate-chart-book-weathering-the-storm-june-2024 content esgSubNav
Highlights

US life insurers’ relative allocation to mortgages slipped slightly in the first quarter amid sluggish CRE loan acquisitions relative to historical levels.

A sixth consecutive sequential increase in US banks’ 30+ day delinquencies on nonresidential real estate loans, including a year-over-year increase of 48 basis points.

US REIT discounts to Net Asset Values partially reversed their Q4’23 contraction in Q1’24 with the sequential declines most pronounced in the shopping center and industrial sectors.

