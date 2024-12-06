Tribe Management to acquire DMSI; Madison offers to buy stake in Metro Vancouver

S&P Global Market Intelligence presents a list of notable M&A transactions by North America-based real estate investors.

Canada-based Tribe Management Inc. agreed to acquire property services company DMSI Holdings Ltd. in a transaction valued at $10.4 million. The deal is expected to close by the end of May and is subject to certain conditions, including regulatory approval.

Canada-based Madison Pacific Properties proposed to acquire its remaining stake in real estate management company Metro Vancouver Properties Corp. The consolidation is expected by early July, once the deal is approved.

In another deal, Bersh HOA LLC acquired Colorado-based Toad Property Management Inc. last week.

