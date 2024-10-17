Stonepeak to acquire Boundary Street; Branford Castle buys Testek from Odyssey

Deal Wrap is updated as of 3 p.m. ET.

– Stonepeak Partners LP agreed to acquire US technology-focused investment manager Boundary Street Capital LP. Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison and Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP were Stonepeak's legal advisers. Hogan Lovells was Boundary Street's legal adviser.

– Branford Castle Partners LP acquired US military components maker Testek Inc. from Odyssey Investment Partners LLC. Akerman LLP was Branford Castle's legal adviser. Kroll investment banking was Testek's sell-side financial adviser.

– Court Square Capital Management LP agreed to sell US diabetes equipment supplier Advanced Diabetes Supply Group to Cardinal Health Inc. Houlihan Lokey Capital Inc., Robert W. Baird & Co and MTS Health Partners LP were Court Square's financial advisers. Winston & Strawn LLP was its legal adviser.

– Audax Management Company LLC sold US electronic materials distributor EIS Legacy LLC. William Blair and J.P. Morgan acted as advisers to Audax and EIS, with Kirkland & Ellis LLP serving as legal counsel to Audax.

For more private equity deals, read our latest In Play report, which looks at potential private equity-backed M&A, including rumored transactions, each week.