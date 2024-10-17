Pleasant Land acquires Livanta, DOMA; New Heritage exits Continental Services

Deal Wrap is updated as of 3 p.m. ET.

– Pleasant Land Holdings LLC acquired US healthcare services and technology companies Livanta LLC and DOMA Technologies LLC. KippsDeSanto and Co. was DOMA Technologies' financial adviser and G Squared was Livanta's financial adviser.

– New Heritage Capital LLC sold its stake in US food caterer Continental Services to Morgan Street Holdings LLC. Lazard Frères & Co. LLC was New Heritage and Continental's financial adviser and Latham & Watkins LLP and Taft Stettinius & Hollister LLP were their legal advisers. Metronome Partners, LLC was Morgan Street's financial adviser and Reed Smith, LLP was its legal adviser.

– Apax Partners LLP acquired Chicago-based technology consultancy firm Thoughtworks Holding Inc. for $1.75 billion and took the company private. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC was Apax's financial adviser, and Kirkland & Ellis LLP and Richards Layton & Finger PA were its legal advisers. Paul Hastings LLP was Thoughtworks' legal adviser.

