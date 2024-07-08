NBCU sets Olympic ad sales mark with more than $1.25B from Paris Summer Games

NBCUniversal Media has already set an ad sales record for the Paris Summer Games even as it remains in sale discussions over linear and streaming inventory.

Source: Chesnot/Getty Images News via Getty Images.

Longtime US rightsholder NBCUniversal Media LLC has surpassed its Olympic ad sales record and stands to add to the total amid strong viewership for the Paris Games.

While NBCU did not disclose a specific sales figure, its previous record of $1.25 billion was set with the pandemic-delayed Tokyo Games in 2021. Given the high levels of linear and streaming viewership, some advertising projections indicate NBCU's Olympic total could hit $1.4 billion as the company is still selling some linear and streaming inventory.

A broad swath of marketers are fueling the growth, with $500 million coming from first-time Olympic ad buyers. The number ad deals struck by NBCU for the 2024 event has exceeded the total for the past two Summer Games combined.

Dan Lovinger, president of NBCU Olympic and Paralympic partnerships, in April reported the company had amassed about $1.2 billion in ad sales, including $350 million from new Olympic advertisers. Airlines, beverages, retail and consumer product goods were among the top growth categories. During an interview after NBCU's Olympic press presentation June 26, Lovinger forecast that allocations from Games' advertising rookies would exceed $400 million.

Digital also has played a major role in NBCU's ad surge, tallying a record total that more than doubled the company's take from the 2021 Summer Olympics.

Pumping the dual prime time

Buoyed by the largest opening ceremony audience since the 2012 Summer Games, interest has remained high over the first three days of competition in Paris. Through July 29, NBCU's Olympic coverage averaged 33.8 million viewers on a Total Audience Delivery basis, up 77% from the first four days of the Tokyo Games, according to data from Nielsen Holdings PLC and Adobe Analytics. The Total Audience Delivery average reflects a pair of prime-time metrics from 2-5 p.m. as well as the more traditional curated presentation at night.

Given the six-hour time differential from Paris to the US East Coast, NBC (US) for the first time is providing extensive live daily coverage of top competitions during the day, including high-profile events such as swimming, gymnastics and basketball. That strategy has changed the audience equation.

The live "Paris Prime" afternoon audience comprises those watching on the broadcast network, streamer Peacock, cable channels USA (US), CNBC (US) and E! (US) as well as digital entries Paris Extra 1 and Paris Extra 2. The "US Prime" audience for the curated show from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. consists of viewership across NBC, Peacock and USA. The dual prime-time combination is different from the way NBCU previously sold and measured the Games, impacting comparisons.

Ahead of the Paris Games, S&P Global Market Intelligence Kagan's first-quarter 2024 US Consumer Insights survey found that more than one-quarter of internet adults reported that they typically watch the Summer Olympics.

More sales ahead

With the Paris Olympics off to a fast audience start, NBCU seems poised to match or exceed any audience guarantees. That means making inventory that had been reserved for audience under-delivery available to the ad market.

The strength of streaming, led by Peacock's complete coverage of the Games, should further boost NBCU's ad revenue. NBCU Olympic coverage July 29 was streamed by 4.5 million viewers on Peacock and NBCU Digital platforms. Through July 29, Peacock's Paris Olympics usage eclipsed the combined total of the previous Winter and Summer Games, with streaming minutes ahead 25%.

Working with The Trade Desk, NBCU is holding a private ad marketplace, affording biddable access to brands for Peacock inventory within the Olympics and Paralympics. Peacock is presenting every competition, medal ceremony, and various studio coverage and features that together encompass more than 5,000 hours.