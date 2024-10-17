Mutares to acquire Natura; investor group sells WorkRails

Deal Wrap is updated as of 3 p.m. ET.

– Mutares SE & Co. KGaA agreed to acquire Poland-based beauty retailer Natura Sp. z o.o. from Pelion SA The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter.

– Renewable energy and infrastructure solutions provider Motive Holding Cos. LLC agreed to acquire GenXComm Inc., a private cellular network solutions provider. Sellers include Azure Capital Partners LP, WS Investment Co., Capital Factory, BMW i Ventures Inc. and Bandgap Ventures LLC, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data.

– BigTime Software Inc., a professional services automation software provider, acquired WorkRails Inc., a company that offers a workflow automation platform built for professional services organizations. Sellers include Lerer Hippeau Ventures Management LLC, Gaingels Truework LLC, Reciprocal Venture Management LLC, Companyon Ventures and BOLDstart Ventures Management LLC, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data. Kirkland & Ellis LLP was legal counsel to BigTime. Needham & Co. was financial adviser and Gunderson Dettmer was legal counsel to WorkRails.

