MUFG's Kamezawa tops pay charts among Japan's megabank CEOs

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. CEO Hironori Kamezawa emerged as the highest-paid chief among Japan's three megabanks in the fiscal year ended March 2024.

Kamezawa's total compensation for the year reached ￥339 million, comprising ￥89 million each in salary and bonus and ￥161 million in stock awards, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The figure marks a 31.91% increase from ￥257 million in the previous year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG), Japan's biggest banking group by assets, topped the S&P Global Market Intelligence ranking of the 50 largest Japanese banks based on financial performance. The rankings took into account the performance of Japan-based lenders on seven weighted financial metrics, including return on average equity, net interest margin, cost-to-income ratio and nonperforming loan ratio, as of March 31.

Kamezawa was followed by his counterpart at Mizuho Financial Group Inc., Masahiro Kihara, whose compensation included a ￥76 million salary, a ￥44 million bonus and stock awards of ￥61 million, Market Intelligence data shows. Kihara's total compensation in the previous year was ￥139 million.

Toru Nakashima, who took the helm at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. in December 2023, received ￥147 million in total compensation, including ￥74 million in salary, ￥27 million in bonus and ￥46 million in stocks. Nakashima took over as CEO following the death of Jun Ohta in November 2023.

Traditionally, Japanese companies have not closely tied fixed remuneration to business performance, unlike global practices. While Japanese companies have made adjustments to how they remunerate their leaders, lifetime employment is still embedded in Japanese corporate culture and compensation based purely on performance remains uncommon.

"The huge gap in payments between CEOs and employees has traditionally been avoided not to depress employees" in Japanese culture, said Takahide Kiuchi, executive economist at Nomura Research Institute. "This could change gradually as foreign investors grow," Kiuchi said.

Japanese CEOs have job security, Kiuchi said, adding that even if their businesses show lackluster performance, they will not be dismissed, unlike some of their foreign counterparts.

MUFG's total returns surged to 89.02% at the end of March 2024 from 1.54% at the start of April 2023, while SMFG saw returns swell to 73.8% from 1.25% and Mizuho's returns grew to 68.20% from 2.05% during the same period.