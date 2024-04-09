 latest-news-headlines Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/latest-news-headlines/mg-developer-acquires-airport-regency-for-36m-parc-group-acquires-tuxens-83278511 content esgSubNav
MG Developer acquires Airport Regency for $36M; PARC Group acquires Tuxens
MG Developer acquires Airport Regency for $36M; PARC Group acquires Tuxens

S&P Global Market Intelligence presents a list of notable M&A transactions by North America-based real estate investors.

Residential property development company MG Developer Miami LLC acquired hotel operator Airport Regency Management Inc. from OPB Capital Group Fund 1 LLC for $36 million.

Residential and mixed-use communities developer The PARC Group Inc. acquired Denmark-based construction company Tuxens Aps.

Manga Hotels LP entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Canada-based commercial real estate company QuadReal Property Group LP.

