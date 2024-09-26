Melcor Developments to acquire Melcor REIT; VaLogic buys Facility Logix

S&P Global Market Intelligence presents a list of notable M&A transactions by North America-based real estate investors.

Canada-based Melcor Developments Ltd. entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the remaining 44.6% stake in Melcor REIT LP, a real estate investment trust focused on retail, office and industrial properties for $47.3 million.

VaLogic LLC, a life sciences compliance provider, acquired the Maryland-based real estate services company Facility Logix LLC.

An investor group comprising Morguard Corp. and InnVest Hotels Holding agreed to acquire the hotel operator Morguard Hotels Ltd.

Arizona-based real estate developer Larsen Baker LLC acquired commercial property manager Romano Real Estate.

Read the previous edition of Real Estate M&A Replay.