Lineage raises $5.1B in US market's biggest REIT IPO ever

The IPO of cold storage real estate investment trust Lineage Inc. marks the largest listing ever of a US REIT measured by transaction value, S&P Global Market Intelligence data shows.

Lineage, which has more than 480 temperature-controlled warehouses across North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, raised $5.10 billion in gross proceeds at its July IPO. The second-biggest REIT IPO was by office REIT Paramount Group Inc., which raised $2.64 billion in 2014.

Lineage priced its IPO of 65,414,358 common shares, after giving effect to the overallotment option, at $78 apiece. Lineage's stock price climbed to approximately $86 per share as of Aug. 5.

Americold Realty Trust Inc., the other public US cold storage REIT, raised $833.5 million in its January 2018 listing. Since then, its stock price has significantly outperformed the broader Dow Jones Equity All REIT index.

2024 REIT IPOs

Lineage's listing brings the total transaction value of US REIT IPOs to roughly $5.86 billion thus far in 2024, according to Market Intelligence data. The other US REIT IPO so far in the year was by American Healthcare REIT Inc., which raised $772.8 million in February.

Other recent REIT IPOs included those by diversified REIT Modiv Industrial Inc., which raised $1 million in 2022, as well as diversified REIT Generation Income Properties and retail REIT Phillips Edison & Co. Inc., raising $16.7 million and $547.4 million, respectively, both in 2021.