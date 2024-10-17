Kingswood Capital acquires Branding Iron; Triton to buy MacGregor from Cargotec

Deal Wrap is updated as of 3 p.m. ET.

– Kingswood Capital Management LP acquired protein products provider Branding Iron Holdings Inc. Kirkland & Ellis, Lazard Inc. and Configure Partners advised Kingswood; Northborne Partners and Stinson LLP advised Branding Iron.

– Triton agreed to acquire MacGregor Group AB, which provides maritime cargo and load handling services, from Cargotec Corp.

– An investor group including Golden Venture Partners Inc. sold home maintenance app Jiffy Inc. to Intact Financial Corp., according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data.

