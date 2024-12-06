 latest-news-headlines Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/latest-news-headlines/kennedy-acquires-intercontinental-real-estate-porter-buys-soar-vacation-rental-82054073 content esgSubNav
S&P Global Market Intelligence presents a list of notable M&A transactions by North America-based real estate investors.

California-based Kennedy Wilson Inc. acquired Boston-based Intercontinental Real Estate Corp. for $71.8 million. National Industrial Advisory Group represented the seller in the deal.

Vacation homes management company Porter VRM LLC acquired Texas-based Soar Vacation Rental LLC.

In another deal completed last week, New York-based Akam Living Services Inc. acquired Florida-based Property Management Resources Inc., which manages homeowners associations and condominium properties.

