 latest-news-headlines Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/latest-news-headlines/indian-mainland-chinese-banks-grow-basel-iii-leverage-ratios-83541529 content esgSubNav
Discover more about S&P Global’s offerings
In This List

Indian, mainland Chinese banks grow Basel III leverage ratios
Blog

Banking Essentials Newsletter: September 18th Edition

Blog

Navigating the New Canadian Derivatives Landscape: Key Changes and Compliance Steps for 2025

Loan Platforms: Securing settlement instructions and prioritising the user experience

Blog

Getting an Edge with Services: Driving optimization by embracing technological innovation


Indian, mainland Chinese banks grow Basel III leverage ratios

Most banks in India and mainland China grew their leverage ratios in the quarter ended June 30, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data on a sample of lenders in Asia-Pacific.

All nine banks in India and 20 out of 33 lenders in mainland China with assets of more than $100 billion posted gains in their Basel III leverage ratios, the data showed. Basel III leverage ratio measures a bank's common equity Tier 1 and additional Tier 1 capital as a percentage of total leverage exposure. The measure takes into account on-balance sheet assets and off-balance sheet exposures, and indicates a bank's capital reserves and preparedness for financial crises.

SNL Image

India's Axis Bank Ltd. had the largest year-over-year increase in Basel III leverage ratio among the banks on the list, jumping 86 basis points to 9.24%. Union Bank of India's leverage ratio rose 72 bps to 6.53%, placing it second among lenders with the steepest increase in leverage ratios. Bank of Baroda Ltd. ranked fourth, as its leverage ratio increased 60 bps to 7.08%, according to Market Intelligence data.

Indian banks have experienced solid credit growth amid the country's strong economic performance and higher interest rates. Credit growth remained steady at 15% in August, the same level as the previous year, data from the Reserve Bank of India showed.

Among mainland Chinese lenders, Huishang Bank Corp. Ltd. posted a 47-basis-point increase in leverage ratio to 6.71%. Bank of Jiangsu Co. Ltd. logged a leverage ratio of 6.68%, Industrial Bank Co. Ltd. had a ratio of 7.07% and China Everbright Bank Co. Ltd. had a ratio of 7.07%, each gaining 40 bps.

Meanwhile, Bank of China Ltd. posted a 5-bps decline in leverage ratio to 7.34%. The bank also saw loan growth slide in the second quarter, compared to the year-ago period, reflecting a broader trend among Chinese megabanks.

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk had the highest leverage ratio among regional peers as of June 30. Even with a 22-bps decline year over year, the Indonesian lender posted a leverage ratio of 11.04%.

India's HDFC Bank Ltd. came in second with leverage ratio of 10.99%, a gain of 53 bps from the prior year. Korea Development Bank rounded out the top three, with a leverage ratio of 10.74%. The South Korean lender posted a 69-bps increase in the metric from a year ago.

SNL Image